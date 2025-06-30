Kingmakers affirm Akintoye as Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo-elect

The kingmakers and chiefs in Oke-Igbo, in the Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have declared the President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Prince Adeoye Akintoye, as the king-elect for the stool of Olu-Oke of Oke-Igbo.

Speaking on behalf of the 14-member kingmakers, the Elemosho of Oke-Igbo, Prince Jimoh Ademola, described the selection process as peaceful, transparent, and devoid of controversy.

According to him, the Olu-Oke-elect, Akintoye, emerged after securing nine out of the 14 votes, while his main opponent polled five.

He stated that the process was conducted under strict supervision by local government officials and security personnel, ensuring its credibility and transparency.

He said, “The selection process was rancour-free and devoid of crisis. All 14 kingmakers representing various family houses participated.

“Each of the five ruling houses was represented, and after a transparent sorting and counting process, Prince Adeoye Akintoye was declared the Oba-elect.”

Ademola added that the outcome was documented, signed by the relevant authorities, and warmly received by the community, which has remained peaceful and celebratory since the announcement.

“It is with great pleasure and pride that we announce the selection of Prince Adeoye Akintoye as the Oba-elect of Oke-Igbo in Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. The decision to elect Akintoye was reached after he secured nine out of the 14 votes,” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Prince Akintoye pledged to prioritise reconciliation and unity, acknowledging the longstanding tensions surrounding the obaship stool, but said:

“My first assignment is reconciliation. Everyone must understand that we are one community. Once peace is restored, we will build structures for development and create a template for progress,” he said.

The monarch-in-waiting highlighted Oke-Igbo’s untapped economic potential, citing its natural resources, picturesque landscape, and vibrant cultural heritage, such as the Egungun festival, which he promised to repackage to boost tourism and the local economy.

“This land is sitting on wealth. We’ll conduct a geo-survey and engage town planners to attract investors. Our spring water and landscape are assets we must harness,” Akintoye added.

He emphasised the significance of traditional institutions in grassroots governance, lauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for creating a department dedicated to chieftaincy affairs.

“In times of crisis, politicians may flee, but the king stays with his people. Traditional rulers are the backbone of the community and must be empowered,” he stressed.

He said, “For some years, we have been engaged in acrimony over the obaship tussle. The first assignment for me is actually the business of reconciliation for everyone to know and understand that our community is one.

“After the reconciliation process, there are some structures we just have to create as a community, and that is structure for development, and we define a template for growth for the community.

“There are many areas of development in our community. For instance, our ‘Igbo Eledumare’ is yet to be tapped; Oke-Igbo is one of the most beautiful towns in Ondo State. Like the topography of this community, how beautiful it is.

“We are going to do the geo-surveys, and we are going to get town planners to design the community in order to attract investors. In this community, we have spring water. This land is sitting on wealth, and we are going to open it up.

Our Egungun festival will be repackaged to attract people to the community. Traditional institutions remain the gateway to the heart of the people, and collaboration with traditional institutions is one of the fastest ways to develop Nigeria. It is the only institution that is standing and that is respected by the community.

“If there is a crisis today, kings in all the communities will remain in their domains, but the politicians will travel. The king will not leave, but he will stay with his people. The institution has to be strengthened.

“I love what President Bola Tinubu is doing. He is the only president that established a department for chieftaincy matters so that chieftaincy matters do not become a secondary issue.”

Prince Akintoye concluded by assuring the people of Oke-Igbo of a reign defined by unity, prosperity, and inclusive development.

