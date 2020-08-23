King Of Boys 2: Adetiba tells fans to prepare for more surprises

For ace director, Kemi Adetiba, King of Boys 2 will come with a bag full of surprises.

However, the filmmaker refused to clarify if the intended ‘King Of Boys 2’ will be a prequel or sequel to the first franchise.

Adetiba, a popular music video director turned the table in 2018 and regsitered her name on the lips and minds of many movie lovers when she hit the movie screens with King of Boys 1 that got people talking.

The movie earned recognitions from within and outside the country and many had thought she was done but the director, who was brains behind many music videos that have appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Soundcity TV, BET and Netflix said there was more to her.

On her Twitter account days back, the filmmaker confirmed that King of Boys 2 was coming and revealed new additions to the cast, announcing that actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim and Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) would be part of the new movie.

While a release date for ‘King of Boy 2’ is yet to be confirmed, Adetiba has in the past weeks dropped hints of the commencement of its production.

The 2018 4th highest grossing movie follows the gripping tale of Eniola Salami played by Sola Sobowale.

