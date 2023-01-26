King David The Great to release New EP in March, describes Afrobeat as new pop

The Afrobeats star, David Agboola, popularly known as King David the Great, has described, “Afrobeats is the new pop”.

King David the Great, who is no stranger to the music industry, has been on putting the final touches to his yet to be released extended play album (EP) in a recent media chat ,talks about connecting all his music with all walks of life, vary from Hip-Hop to Dancehall to Pop to Reggae and R&B e.t.c.

King David the Great, owner of RTMG Royalty Timeless Music Group, is known for a string of collaborations due to be released shortly.

He emphasised that the new genre of sounds, Afrobeats will get bigger and bigger as long as it’s done properly. He continued by making references to the success of the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Davido, Rema, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, etc. gaining international recognition and momentum with the new sound from West Africa.

King David the Great was spotted in the studio with Grammy Award winning rapper Jadakiss; a member of the legendary group The Lox and a Roc Nation artist owned by Shawn Carter, also known as JAY Z.

Following the success of his previously released Extended play album titled “Archives” EP, which is currently streaming across all music platforms worldwide; The notable Afrobeats international entertainer is scheduled to release another classical and evergreen EP soon. It is untitled yet, but it will see the light of day in March 2023; says King David the Great.