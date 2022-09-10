King Charles lll expresses love for Harry, Meghan

The new king of the United Kingdom, King Charles lll has expressed love for his second son, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex despite their rift with the royal family.

King Charles made this known on Friday, September 9, 2022, in his first address to Britain and his Commonwealth realms.

The king extended love to Harry and his wife, who live outside of the royal palace.

He said, “I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

The couple had in January 2020 announced that they were stepping back from their role as senior members of the royal family and would balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Prince Harry had criticised his father in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. The prince condemned his father’s parenting style while he was dealing with the death of his mother, Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales.