King Charles Lambert announces 300 million jobs for African youths.

The job centre is already implemented on the platform online and will soon be implemented physically offline with

King Charles Lambert has announced the creation of the Pan African Job Centre, which will help curb unemployment in Africa by creating over 300 million jobs for African youths across the continent.

King Charles N Lambert- nicknamed The African Oracle- announced that jobs would be created through the 28 points of the new economic system, Compassionate Capitalism, he founded.

Acknowledging that Africa’s biggest challenge and problem is unemployment, King Lambert hopes this innovation, The Pan African Job Centre, will process African youths into jobs in the 28 sectors after getting certificates following an intense training program.

“The job centre is already implemented on the platform online and will soon be implemented physically offline with actual physical setup across various African countries,” King Lambert announced.

He added that this development would help build industries to control production.

King Lambert declared: “It’s no secret that we are the richest continent in the world.”

All this, King Lambert added, will be made possible by working with Indians to help bring the over 300 million youths into the job ranks within the Compassionate Capitalism 28 sectors.

Earlier, King Lambert had announced a partnership called The India/Africa Technology Pact.

This pact will see Black Wall Street employ one million Indians that will work towards improving Africans.

“It’s no secret that Indians have the best work ethics in the world. They are the best customer service people and platform workers and will introduce innovative solutions that will change every sector in the Compassionate Capitalism ranks,” King Lambert announced.

It’s a bottom-up consumer solution, he added. This is all aimed at empowering Africans and eliminating European Capitalism which has set Africa behind. This is to achieve African Capitalism Independence by providing investment opportunities within the 28 sectors.