King Charles III to be proclaimed new UK monarch in 24 hours or so ― Report

Son of late UK’s longest serving monarch, Charles will be officially proclaimed King in the first 24 hours or so, the BBC reports.

The proclamation will happen at St James’s Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council made up of members of the Privy Council – a group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers – as well as some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.

Charles, the former Prince of Wales automatically becomes king immediately after the passage of his mother who died at the age of 96.

But the BBC understands that there are a number of practical – and traditional – steps which he must go through to be crowned King.

It also reports that upon ascension, he will be known as King Charles III, adding that this was the first decision of the new king’s reign. He could have chosen from any of his four names – Charles Philip Arthur George.

There will also be a new title for Charles’ wife, whose full title will be Queen Consort – consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

