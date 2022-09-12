King arrives in Edinburgh ahead of Queen procession and tributes

King Charles III has arrived in Edinburgh to take part in a series of events as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen.

The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the Queen’s coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral.

They will then take part in a service of remembrance for the Queen.

She will lie at rest until Tuesday afternoon, allowing members of the public to pay their last respects.

Preparations have been made to accommodate a queue that could stretch from the historic cathedral to the city’s Meadows park.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral on Monday afternoon.

A series of roads have been closed in the area and a number of schools and nurseries along the route will close at noon. Crowds build ahead of a historic day in Edinburgh

The Queen’s coffin made the 175-mile journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday.

The King – who earlier addressed both Houses of Parliament – and the Queen Consort flew to Edinburgh on Monday, arriving shortly before 12:30.

He and other members of the Royal Family will attend the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse when he will be handed the keys to the city of Edinburgh.

They will then take part in the procession to the cathedral, which will host a service celebrating the Queen’s life and her connection to Scotland.

City of Edinburgh Council has warned there will be limited space on the Royal Mile to view the procession, and that those wanting to attend should arrive in plenty of time.

Guns will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.

The key times for events on Monday are:





•10:00 – The King will attend a Motion of Condolence at the Houses of Parliament in London before travelling to Edinburgh

•13:00 – The King takes part in the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

•14:25 – The Queen’s coffin will be taken along the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral

•15:00 – Service at St Giles’ Cathedral celebrating the life of the Queen and her connection to Scotland

•16:00 – The Queen will lie at rest at St Giles’ Cathedral for 24 hours, allowing members of the public to pay their respects

•17:30 – A motion of condolence, attended by the King, will be heard in the chamber of the Scottish Parliament. The King will respond.

•17:30 – Mourners will start filing past the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral

•19: 20 – The King and the Queen’s children will post a vigil around the coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral

The service, led by the Rev Calum MacLeod, will be attended by members of the public, friends, family members and representatives from the charities and organisations the Queen was affiliated with in Scotland.

Charles III will later meet Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon before he attends the Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

While the Queen lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, her coffin will remain under continuous vigil for 24 hours, guarded by the Royal Company of Archers.

Mourners will be allowed to file past the coffin from 17:30 on Monday.

The queue will start at George Square Lane/North Meadow Walk in The Meadows, where wristbands will be issued for entry to the cathedral.

The public has been warned the queue is likely to involve standing for a number of hours.

Mourners are advised to bring their own food and drinks. Toilets will be available and visitors will be able to leave the queue briefly to use the facilities.

There will be airport-style security checks for entering St Giles’ at George IV Bridge and certain restrictions will apply on mobile phones, with photography and recording not permitted.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter the cathedral before the lying-at-rest period ends.

The Royal Household has asked that floral tributes are left at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On Tuesday, the Queen’s coffin will be flown from Edinburgh Airport to Buckingham Palace.

From Thursday, the Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days. Her funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday, 19 September.

