King Aaron taking Nigerian music industry to another level

Fast-rising Nigerian musician, King Aaron, is on the verge of unleashing music like never seen before in the Nigerian music space.

Wayami Aaron Frank, also known as King Aaron, has been in the music industry for some time now with a couple of singles released into the market already.

This time, he is taking the music business a step higher by launching his own record label called Metal Wings Records.

He desires to be a role model to young and upcoming musicians. He looks forward to being one of the best artists and labels to emanate from Africa.

His plan for his newly launched record label is to sign and to help super-talented and up-coming musicians to reach the top of the ladder and become global icons.

With his wealth of experience in the music industry, he is sure he has what it takes to make his dreams and aspirations come through.

King Aaron’s hubbys are playing computer games, shopping, and traveling.