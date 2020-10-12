Killing of police: Army, police, ask Ughelli kingdoms to produce missing police rifle

President-Generals of all kingdoms in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State were, on Monday, given a marching order to produce the missing service rifle of a police officer murdered by #ENDSARS protesters at Otovwodo, Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The order was given by the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government Area, Chief Godwin Adode in conjunction with authorities of the Nigeria Army from 222 Battalion AGBARHA-OTOR and the Delta Police Command of the Nigeria Police during a monthly security meeting.

It will be recalled that Corporal Etaga Stanley was clubbed to death by #ENDSARS protesters last week at the Ughelli axis of the East-West road while some persons including a young boy and another cop reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

While expressing fears, the security operatives and the council boss warned that if the missing gun was left in the hands of the hoodlums who killed the police officer, it would pose danger to lives and properties in the area.

The President-Generals of all the kingdoms in the local government area were also asked to go to preside over their communities properly following worries over the activities of herdsmen in Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“Go back to your communities and identify who is residing in your community and take proper possession of your land in and out.

“Do more investigations to unravel those harbouring the herdsmen and criminals in your domain,” the local government chairman who addressed the press after the security meeting noted.

The 222 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Agbarha-Otor was represented by Capt. A. Jubril while the Delta Police Command was represented by all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) from ‘A’ Divisions at Ughelli, Agbarha-Otor, Orogun and Agbarho.

