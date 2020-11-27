Killing of Ondo monarch: It’s a sad day in Ondo ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday confirmed the killing of the traditional ruler of Ifon, Oba Isreal Adeusi.

In a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, the governor said the killing of the monarch confirmed that the country is in a serious security crisis beyond the ordinary.

Ojogo stated in the statement that, “With a heavy heart, the Ondo State Government hereby confirms the unfortunate incident around Elegbeka, Owo-Ifon road in Ondo State to be true. Truly, Ondo has lost a great one – a deep cut, too sad.

“This is a heinous crime, an incident which has, again, confirmed that we are indeed, in a serious security crisis beyond the ordinary.

He said Akeredolu has visited the affected area in the company of the Chief of Staff, Olugbenga Ale; Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye; Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dotun Owanikin and his Information counterpart, Donald Ojogo.

Also the State Chairman of the APC, Ade Adetimehin was also on the entourage of the governor as he led the state government delegation to condole with the affected community.

Akeredolu said: “All lives matter, but this is one too heavy and unbearable. It’s a sad day in Ondo State. Clearly, we are in a serious security crisis that requires extraordinary means.

“The security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police, have already been directed to fish out the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

“On our part as a government, we shall give whatever it takes to unravel this; these criminals who have wrought this sad day on our State shall not go unpunished,” the Governor said.

Ojogo, however, stated in the statement that “in deference to our customs and traditions, the state government will advisedly, refrain from making public reference in statements or utterances in respect of the identity of the great loss.

“Nonetheless, without prejudice to ongoing efforts toward getting to the roots of this abominable crime, Government shall issue a formal and more detailed statement as dictated by tradition after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the affected community.”

