Killing of chief priest: Warri South LGA bans youth carnivals in Igbudu community

Authorities of the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State have banned all youth carnivals in Igbudu community in Warri, pending when a peaceful ambience is guaranteed in the community.

Chairman of the local government, Dr Michael Tidi, announced the ban Monday afternoon, after an emergency meeting with security chiefs and leaders of Arewa and their host Igbudu community, held at the Main Secretariat of the local government.

Tidi said the proscription, which also affects ladies’ night, is without prejudice to traditional rites, as any intended traditional rite for the time being should be communicated to the council authorities for necessary approval.

Meanwhile, the Arewa and Igbudu leaders, who attended the meeting, stated that the incident that led to the death of one person in the community last week had no ethnoreligious colouration, but traced to cultism and consumption of hard drugs.

It will be recalled that there was pandemonium in Igbudu community over the killing of a chief priest, Victor Alawuru, for allegedly impregnating a Muslim Hausa lady.

The incident occurred last Thursday, in the commercial Degbori Street of Hausa Quarters axis predominantly populated by people from the northern extraction.

Youths resident in the community had, Friday the following day, spoiled for retaliation against youths of northern extraction believed to have carried out the dastardly act.

