Killing of Borno farmers: Wake up from your slumber, CAN charges security agencies

Following the killing of over 43 rice farmers in Borno State by terrorists, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on security agencies in Nigeria to wake up from their slumber and end the killings of defenceless citizens.

CAN, however, condemned the killing of the rice farmers and called on the security agencies to stop the unending mass killings by the criminals who now operate with impunity all over the country especially Northeast and Northwest of the country.

CAN in a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN President, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji said: “We are shocked, disturbed, saddened to learn that criminals suspected to be terrorists (but for which a terrorist group had claimed responsibilities) invaded the Garin Kwashebe community and murdered the innocent farmers while harvesting their products.”

“As usual, the number of the deceased gruesomely murdered remains disputed by the Federal Government.

“To us at CAN, 43 was not only frightening but inexcusable by those who should have prevented it. The massacre was wicked and completely satanic,” the statement noted.

CAN said a situation where farmers are being taxed by the terrorists and bandits before they are allowed to work on their farms is unprecedented and must be stopped by the government.

“We are in a recession in the country, yet, criminals are still preventing farmers from going to the farm to harvest. We are not aware of any country where similar lawlessness is taking place without being adequately checked,” CAN added.

“CAN calls on the security agencies to wake up from their prolonged slumber and save their image. The government is urged to think out of the box and take adequate steps to bring the terrorists to their knees rather than finding excuses to justify the failure of governance.

“Mass burials without a full-scale war is unprecedented and unacceptable. We are pained to observe that killings and kidnapping of people are no longer news in the country and no one is immune from it. Why should we be watching for a nation well situated by God to become a land that is swallowing its inhabitants?

“While reassuring all that we at CAN will not give up praying for this nation and giving pieces of advice to the government, we urge the government that is supposed to be more decisive in taking far-reaching security steps to rise up and do it.

“Continuous sympathy through press statements or condolence visit after many souls have been wasted is not acceptable anymore. What we need is adequate protection of lives and property by those we have put in charge to do so.

“May the Lord comfort the relatives of those who were killed and save our nation from total collapse in Jesus’ name”, the statement said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Killing of Borno farmers Killing of Borno farmers

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Killing of Borno farmers Killing of Borno farmers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE