Abia Police Command has described the killing of its Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP last Tuesday in Aba as dastardly and condemnable.

In a chat with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE in Umuahia, the State Public Relations Officer, CSP Geoffrey Ogbonna described the act as “dastard and highly condemnable”.

CSP Ogbonna called for “credible information on the perpetrators or on anyone found with firearm suspected to be unlawfully obtained”.

“The dastardly act is highly condemned and the public is enjoined to help with credible information on the perpetrators or anyone found with firearm suspected to have been unlawfully obtained”, Ogbonna said.

Accordingly, he assured informants a “protection of identity”.

Hoodlums had on Tuesday, May 2 killed an ASP in Aba in retaliation for their kingpin that was shot dead by the police on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Information has it that the hoodlums are threatening the residents and police in Aba.