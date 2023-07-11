The Kogi State Government has said that the killing of Kabir Bala, a notorious criminal terrorising the state, by the security agents could not be termed extrajudicial by any standard.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Honourable Kingsley Fanwo made this known on Monday while addressing newsmen about happenings related to managing security ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

According to him, the recent happening at Ejule was a necessary stitch-in-time led by security agents in the state to rid the state of criminality.

He stated that the late Kabir Bala popularly known as Okwo was a terror in the East, kidnapping and raping young women and housewives and terrorising the entire Kogi East. Motorists traversing the state were subjected to “Okwo levy” to the embarrassment of the state, among other acts of extreme intimidation and criminality, Fanwo said.

“For the upteenth time, we reiterate our endorsement of the operation that has brought down insecurity in that area by over 40%. The late Kabir Bala popularly known as Okwo was a terror in the East, kidnapping and raping young women and housewives and terrorising the entire Kogi East. Motorists traversing the state were subjected to “Okwo levy” to the embarrassment of the State, among other acts of extreme intimidation and criminality.

“Chapter 4, Section 33 of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria talked extensively about the various rights conferred on the citizens of Nigeria, one of which is the right to life. But these rights have limitations. Kabir Bala opened fire on security operatives with the intent to murder them. According to the report by the security agencies, they engaged his gang at this point and he was neutralised in the process. A person who attempts to evade lawful arrest and even attempts to kill security agents can no longer hold on to such rights. His killing couldn’t be termed extra-judicial by any standard.

“The question you need to ask the SDP fans of the late Kabir Bala is: What is their interest in the criminal enterprise of the late crime-lord? Was there a pact between them and the late notorious leader to assassinate members of other parties? We are patiently waiting for the Law Enforcement agents to unravel the mystery by inviting those making unguarded, reckless statements without minding the opprobrium of being associated with a serial killer.

“Our Government will not submit its authority to criminals. We can’t come this far taming terrorists for the past 90 months only to lose it to the garrulous crime-sponsors defending a criminal. We call on security agencies to call the actors inciting violence for thorough investigation. They must be held to account for their claims.

“As a Government, we will do everything within the curve of law to guarantee a peaceful poll in November. It is our responsibility to give confidence to our people that they are free from attacks while exercising their franchise. Intimidation, ethnic and religious profiling and other anti-social and unconstitutional acts will be met with stiff resistance. It is our duty to the people to create a conducive atmosphere for all to vote any party of their choice,” the statement reads.

