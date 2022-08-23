Killers of Yobe Islamic cleric must be brought to book ― JNI

Ja’ma’atul Nasrul Islam (JNI) has said that the perpetrators of the brutal killing of Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami, a renowned Islamic scholar in Yobe state must be brought to justice.

This was contained in a statement issued by JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Abubakar, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The killing was allegedly carried out by Lance Corporal John Gabriel and his accomplice, Adamu Gideon who have been arrested by police.

The statement noted: “To say the least, the sheikh’s murder was dastardly, reprehensible, and stands condemned, given the kind-hearted nature of the sheikh, who of his own volition offered the assailants a ride in the same car.

“Surprisingly, both John Gabriel and Adamu Gideon resolved to rob him of his car. Yet the Muslim Ummah did not in any way declare that it was an attack by Christian terrorists in military garb.”

According to the statement, “if this had happened to a Christian clergy, CAN and its cronies would have been on top of their voices that Muslim terrorists have killed a pastor or reverend and the media would also have been awashed with such information.”

It recalled: “Sometimes in 2018, Maj. Gen. Idris M. Alkali was brutally killed by the Birom ethnic group of Du Community (a predominantly Christian suburb) in Plateau state and his remains thrown into a pond, yet nothing was reportedly done as punishment against the perpetrators.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Same with the Rukuba Road carnage which resulted in the massacre of about twenty two (22) innocent, defenceless Muslims returning from Bauchi State on their way to Ikare, Ondo State en route Jos.”





In addition, the statement claimed that a series of such brutalities and impunities against innocent Muslims are being carried out, yet, the Nigerian Muslims have repeatedly remained patient, despite series of lies, hate campaigns and even outright provocations.

“But for how long shall this continue? Why the clandestine reportage by some section of the media against the Nigerian Muslims?

“It thereby concluded that the gruesome killing of Sheikh Aisami clearly demonstrates that crime has permeated all fabric of the Nigerian society and to some extent even security agencies.

“We nevertheless, call on the federal government of Nigeria and the leadership of the Nigerian Army to as a matter of fairness and justice, hasten the prosecution of the culprits responsible for Sheikh Aisami’s death, and execute the judgement, for the judgement must not only to be done but should be seen as done, same should apply to all similar cases in the country. Perhaps, it may serve as a deterrent against many bad eggs within the system.

“These repeated tragedies should not be swept under carpet; as we have a firm conviction that these unwarranted killings are usually well thought-out. As we have always said, no life, we repeat no life is worth taken except as stipulated by law,” it declared.