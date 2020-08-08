Killers of village head, Immigration officer arrested in Nasarawa

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State says the Police has arrested the killers of the Village Head of Odu community in Nasarawa Local Government Area, Mr Amos Obere.

Sule disclosed this on Saturday while inspecting the progress of work at the Mobile Police training school, Endehu in Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the village head, Obere was killed by gunmen who attacked Odu village on July 31.

Also, Salisu Usman-Maku and Sa’datu Usman-Maku, nephew and niece of Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information were killed by unknown gunmen at their residence in Gudi, Akwanga LGA on July 14.

Maku was a Superintendent of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) serving in Nasarawa State.

According to the governor, the collaborative efforts of security agencies with vigilante groups and local hunters led to the arrest of the killers.

He said that the perpetrators of the two killings are currently in Police custody and have made confessional statements, thereby helping in the ongoing investigations.

He maintained that the government would not rest on its oars until it eradicates criminal elements from the state.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to support the government and volunteer information that would help toward tackling insecurity in the state. (NAN).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Social Investment Fund: Reps Summon Adeosun, Ahmed, Farouq, Others Over N1.7trn Allocation

FORMER Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun and the incumbent Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, are expected to appear before the House of Representatives over N1.7 trillion appropriated for the implementation of National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) from 2016 to September 2019. Also expected to appear is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq; incumbent and former permanent secretaries, desk officers involved in the implementation of the programmes in both ministries as well as the National Social Investment Office…

PTF Extends Phase Two Eased Lockdown By Four Weeks

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has extended the current phase two eased lockdown by another four weeks. The phase started on June 1, 2020. The extension followed the approval of recommendations made by the PTF to President Muhammadu Buhari. The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to Federal Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, stated this at Thursday’s press briefing in Abuja. saying that there are however some amendments to the phase…

SEE THE APPOINTMENT LETTER: Bauchi Governor Gets SA On Unmarried Women Affairs

In a resolve to monitor and regulate the activities of single ladies in the state, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has appointed Balaraba Ibrahim as his Special Assistant (SA) on Unmarried Women Affairs. The appointment of the SA was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba copies of which was made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday…

Industrial Unrest Looms In University System, NASU, SSANU Warn

The varsity workers, under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities and other Associated Institutions (NASU), said on Thursday that they would immediately commence a nationwide strike as soon as the university system reopens after the COVID-19 lockdown…