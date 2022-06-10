Killers of Fasoranti’s daughter to die by hanging

A High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, on Friday, sentenced three of the four persons involved in the killing of the daughter of the Afenifere leader, Funke Olakurin to death by hanging.

Justice Williams Olamide, however, discharged and acquitted one of the accused who is the Public Relations Officer of Miyetti Allah, Auwàla Abubakar.

Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti was shot dead in June 2019 by gunmen along Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, while returning to Lagos from Akure.

She was buried a few weeks after her gruesome murder while the accused were arrested and arraigned, some six months after her death.

