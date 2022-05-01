Killers of Bayelsa APC chieftain kidnapped, forced me to take oath, relinquish my throne ― Traditional ruler

By Ebiowei Lawal - Yenagoa
The traditional ruler of Igbomotoru Community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, HRH Aseimiegha Ofongo, has revealed how the alleged killers of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Sunday Frank-Oputu, kidnapped him and forced him to take an oath to relinquish his throne.

The traditional ruler claimed that he has since gone into hiding as the assailants that killed the APC chieftain at his residence in Yenagoa last week are threatening to kill him and take control over the crude oil-rich community.

HRH Ofongo who spoke to Nigerian Tribune from his hideout fingered an oil bunkering merchant from his community who bears arm in the assassination of Mr Frank-Oputu because he stood by the leadership of community in their quest to prevent him from using Igbomotoru as a base for his nefarious activities.

The traditional ruler further alleged that the said suspect sometime ago kidnapped him, took him into a shrine in the forest where he was forced to take oath at gun point to relinquish the throne.


The traditional ruler explained that he has since relocated outside the state for safety and that others who meant well for the community have equally fled as they are chased away from their homeland and families.

The traditional ruler warned that the assassination of the town’s illustrious son should not be seen as political but internal community crisis, insisting that political insinuations will only distract investigators and mislead them from tracking down those who masterminded the dastardly act.

He said that the people of Igbomotoru Community are still in shock and grief over the killing of Mr Frank-Oputu and urged the state government and security agents to ensure justice is done.

Chief Ofongo alleged that his life and that of some others are under threat from the said suspect and appealed for swift action by Government and security agents.

