The Imo State Police Command has killed a deadly commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, suspected to be involved in the killing of DPO Ahiazu Mbaise.

His killing followed the confessions made by suspected IPOB/ESN commanders identified as Ebube Virus and Ishaka, who were arrested by operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Henry Okoye, he said that CSP Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, on Monday, stormed the criminal hideout of a deadly IPOB/ESN syndicate led by Ebube Virus and Ishaka at Umuogu Amuzu in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State and dislodged them.

He said that the Police neutralised the Second in Command, Ebube Virus who is famous on the Command’s wanted list due to their nefarious activities in the Mbaise axis, in a fierce gunfight that ensued between the terrorists and the combat-ready Police operatives

He said while others escaped with gunshot injuries, one AK-47 rifle loaded with 19 rounds of live ammunition was recovered from the neutralised terrorist.

According to him, operations are still in progress to track down other fleeing suspects and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, while appreciating the gallant operatives for their sustained efforts in the onslaught against all forms of violent crimes in the state

He reiterated the command’s resolve to collaborate with other sister security agencies towards achieving a peaceful and more secure Imo State during and after the Yuletide season.

CP Danjuma calls on ‘Ndi Imo’ to support the Police and other sister security agencies with timely and actionable information that will assist in the crusade against Terrorism in the State

The CP encourages owners of hospitals and first-aid outlets to report any person seen with or treating gunshot injuries to the nearest police station.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COP28 delegates: Invest in production, not frivolities, Peter Obi knocks Tinubu

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has reacted to the long list of delegates that travelled with…

I studied for seven hours daily for four years — ACU best graduating student

To attain great academic success, the best-graduating student at Ajayi Crowther University for the 2022–2023 academic session, Susanna Akinteye, has…

CBN will freeze your accounts if you don’t link your BVN-NIN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that all accounts without the Bank Verification Number (BVN) and…

How housewives are coping with exorbitant cost of pepper

YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE reports that in addition to significant increase in cost of food items, many Nigerian homes that…

Service chiefs on national security

SPEAKING at the Green Chamber when he led service chiefs to address parliamentarians on pertinent security issues last week, the Chief of…

Gusau outlines 2030 vision for Nigeria football development

President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has outlined his plan for…