Kila, Uriesi to present key papers at 26th LAAC’s conference

The Director at the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS), Professor Anthony Kila and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Ibom Air, Mr George Uriesi, are among the dignitaries that would participate at the forthcoming 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC).

The conference, with the theme, ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications,’ which would hold on July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, would have

Kila presenting the first paper titled, ‘Passenger Experience in Daylight Airports’ while Uriesi would present the second paper with the title ‘Maximising Runways Utilisation.’

The conference would be chaired by Mr. Bankole Bernard, the Chairman of Finchglow Travels, a subsidiary of Finchglow Holdings.

Kila, a Jean Monnet professor of Strategy and Development, is a provost at the Washington Institute of Strategic and Developmental Studies and also a Director of the Cambridge African Roundtable and the CIAPS.

He is also an International Director of studies at the Enterprise Coordination and Approval Processing System (ECAPS) in Cambridge and a regular analyst and commentator on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The two major papers, which focus on passengers and airlines experiences at the nation’s airports, would address the way forward for the Nigerian aviation industry, especially on the full utilisation of aerodromes.

Kila is also an essayist whose columns and essays are published in various news outlets nationally and internationally.

The professor studied in Cambridge, London, Perugia and Suffolk. He graduated with a first class degree and later specialised as a scholar of political anthropology.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

A Vice Chancellor and Heritage Prize winner, Kila has taught in a number of colleges and universities in Cambridge, Ipswich, Lecce, London, Perugia and Siena.

He worked as a banker in the City of London and later as a project and management consultant.





He is an expert of internationalisation and joint ventures and he has worked on various international projects across the globe.

Kila currently sits on a variety of boards and works with companies in various sectors including aviation, agriculture, finance, construction, healthcare, ICT, media, public affairs and security.

On the other hand, Uriesi’s 31 years career include more than 27 years in aviation, beginning at ADC Airlines in Nigeria and proceeding to South Africa where he spent a few years in FMCG as Logistics Manager at Procter & Gamble, South Africa.

He returned to aviation, joining the newly corporatised South African Civil Aviation Authority, where he became General Manager for Aviation Safety and then on to the Airports Company of South Africa, where he was appointed as the General Manager of Cape Town International Airport, which he completely rebuilt for the World Cup in 2010.

Later, he was appointed Managing Director of the Federal airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in 2011 for a brief period.

Uriesi has played active roles in the aviation industry as a member of the International Air Services Council of South Africa and a member of the Economic Regulating Council of Airports and Air Traffic Control of South Africa.

He was also the Vice President for the Africa Region of Airports Council International. He holds a BA (Hons) degree from Bendel State (now Ambrose Alli) University, Ekpoma, as well as several professional qualifications. At present, he is the COO of Ibom Air.