KieKie to host 5th edition of Trendupp Awards

Segun Adebayo
Kiekie Unscripted Experience takes over YouTube

TV personality,  Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as KieKie, is set to host the fifth edition of Trendupp Awards, marking her fourth consecutive year anchoring Africa’s pioneer awards for Influencers and Content Creators.

With an online presence that spans over 10 million followers, KieKie is more than just a host, she’s a culture driver, a fan favourite, and a true force in Africa’s digital space. Known for her electrifying presence, sharp humour, and magnetic stage charisma, KieKie is set to guide this year’s class of nominees through a night of celebration, storytelling, and well-earned recognition.

This year’s awards, themed “Still Explosive,” will honour 17 standout influencers and content creators, selected from a pool of 104 nominees, each chosen for their audacious, consistent, and creative impact across various platforms and countries.

Set to take place on Sunday, July 13th, 2025, at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Trendupp Awards 2025 promises a night of unforgettable moments and high-level celebration of Africa’s audacious forces.

Since its inception in 2021, Trendupp Awards has recognised nearly 400 influencers and content creators who have used their platforms to inform, entertain, inspire, and shift culture. Now a proudly Pan-African initiative, the awards continue to spotlight audacious voices making digital history, one post, video, or movement at a time.

Trendupp Awards is an initiative of Trendupp Africa, a platform where creatives receive support and build direct relationships with their fans across Africa. This fifth edition is presented by Trendupp Africa in association with DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost media agency for leading brands across Africa).

