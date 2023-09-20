HEALTH technology startup, Cradlecare Africa, has achieved the impressive position of first runner-up in the recently-concluded Kids Innovation Challenge 2023.

The team of youthful innovators astounded both the judges and fellow participants with their creativity and the impeccable organisation of their startup.

Cradlecare is a medical record system that allows for accurate record keeping of medical records of kids between the ages of zero and 17.

The startup wants to eradicate the menace of infant mortality in sub-Saharan Africa by ensuring parents and medical professionals keep track of the medical records of kids. It also has a notification system where kids can be notified about hospital appointments and immunisation schedules, among others.

Seven innovative startups have reached the final stage and demo day of the Kids Innovation Challenge, having persevered through two earlier rounds in which numerous entries were dropped.

The teams demonstrated their creativity and resilience, earning their places in the competition’s ultimate showdown.

The quartet team of Tomilola Abayomi, Emmanuel Ishola, Ibrahim Olawuyi and Abdulsamad Adeyemi, all products of edutech platform, KidsTech Africa, are the brains behind Cradlecare.

Taking the stage as the fifth startup presenter, Tomilola Abayomi assumed the leadership role, guiding the team in presenting their creation to both the panel of judges and the audience.

In 2023 alone, Cradlecare has garnered prestigious prizes and acclaim in multiple startup and innovation challenges. They kicked off the year by securing the second runners-up position at the e-Govt Hackathon, a competition organised by the Ilorin Innovation Hub in January.

They went on to claim yet another victory at the African Teen Tech Fest 2023 in May, solidifying their reputation as a standout innovator in the industry.

Cradlecare has recently introduced a beta version of its innovative solution through a web application.





