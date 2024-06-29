THE family favourite, “Kids Say the Darndest Things”, is back for its third season, bringing more laughs, more surprises, and more heartwarming moments. This season marks a groundbreaking partnership between the iconic show and two entertainment powerhouses, the Paramount Global Content Distribution and What Media Group, all set to deliver unique blend of humour and authenticity to audiences.

The collaborative force behind the new season aims to enhance the viewer experience by delivering a world class production of the Paramount Global Content Distribution series alongside the local expertise of What Media Group. This format licensing deal is not just a commitment to quality entertainment but a celebration of African children and their unique voices and perspectives.

“We are thrilled to be working with What Media Group to bring the Kids Say the Darndest Things format to audiences across Africa,” says Lauren Marriott, SVP, Content Partnerships and Brand Strategy, Paramount Global Content Distribution. “Opening up the show across the African continent will allow kids and parents alike to watch this hilarious reimagined format together as a family.”

Chichi Nwoko, who is the CEO of WHAT MEDIA GROUP, echoed this enthusiasm, emphasizing the show’s commitment to celebrating the diversity and originality of African Kids: “With the support of Paramount, we’re setting the stage for a season like no other. We’re dedicated to maintaining the show’s essence, where the candidness of our young stars takes centre stage. In the past the show focused on Kids from Nigeria, but this year we are excited to open it up to kids from across the African Continent. Our aim is to keep the content fresh, engaging, and true to the experiences of today’s connected and vibrant generation.”

Prepare to be amused, amazed, and moved as “Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa” brings the unfiltered brilliance and humour of Africa’s children to the forefront, in what promises to be the most memorable season yet.

The new season promises a diverse cast of children from across Africa, sharing their spontaneous and often hilarious insights on life. In keeping with the show’s tradition, these young stars are not professional actors, and they are not rehearsed. This ensures that their responses remain genuine and unpredictable as we never know what they are going to say.

As “Kids Say the Darndest Things Africa” prepares for its return, the production team is hard at work, setting the groundwork for a season that promises to captivate, entertain, and inspire. Casting calls will be announced shortly, inviting children aged 4 to 11 from all over Africa to share their unique perspectives.

The U.S. version of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” is produced by CBS Studios in association with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and She Ready Productions, while Paramount Global Content Distribution licenses the format rights.

