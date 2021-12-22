Kidpreneur Africa organises business fair, picnic for Lagos children

A social enterprise, Kidpreneur Africa, has recently held its annual KidBiz Fair in Lagos, seizing the opportunity to organise a picnic and other recreational activities for the children and their parents in attendance.

The founder of the enterprise, Juliet Vincent-Obi, noted that the essence of the KidBiz Fair was to provide young entrepreneurs, aged 6 – 15 years, with the opportunities to display their entrepreneurial prowess and to learn how to launch their own start-up businesses in the future.

“KidBiz Fair offers opportunities for children to develop brands, to create products or services, and to build marketing strategies,” Vincent-Obi said. “The things they have created are what we are displaying for sales and to customers at this event.”

Vincent-Obi stated that, prior to the event, the children were taught the art of selling, market principles, marketing, branding, financial literacy, how the workforce drives the local economy, and how to make money from their products and services.

Cash prizes were given to some of the children who participated in the fair with outstanding performance.

The Most Indigenous Business Idea was won by Michael Stephanie, who makes scented candles.

The Highest Business Potential was won by Ndukwe Bryan Chidera. a child photographer, who exhibited his artwork at the fair.

The Best Product was won by Adewale Joseph Bukumioluwa, who makes support pillows for breastfeeding mothers.

The Best Stand at the fair was Tbam Kiddies owned by Bamgbola Tiwatope; and the Best Sales Pitch was won by Anyanwu Maxwell Munachimso, a child author of the book ‘Kids Can Code’.

Reacting to the talents and handwork of the children, Vincent-Obi called on parents/guardians to begin to equip their children/wards with entrepreneurial skills early in life by engaging them in creative activities that would not only enable them to improve on their studies but would also help to develop their skills and make them employers of labour from their teenage age.

“Many of us who later become entrepreneurs didn’t have the right foundation before we started,” she said. “This is why we tend to struggle for a long time before we broke even in our businesses.”

Vincent-Obi said that in Kidpreneur Africa they teach children relevant 21st-century skills that would prepare them for the future of work. She added that in order to be successful in today’s competitive and chaotic environment, a child has to have an intelligent mind and a strong entrepreneurial spirit.

“The future of our children begins with us, and it is never too early to start equipping them with skills necessary to tackle tomorrow’s challenges,” she said. “So, we need to give them the necessary push, because no matter what your child would be in future, they need skills that would equip them to compete favourably with others.”

Vincent-Obi also spoke about the Kidpreneur Business Class (KBC) that would hold next year in February for children between the ages of 5 and 12 years. She added that the KBC is a coaching class that inspires, empowers and nurtures children to be confident, to follow their paths early and to find fulfilment in the future.

She admonished parents and guardians to help their children to leverage the KBC training by registering them for the class.

Also present at the fair and the picnic was Vincent-Obi’s husband; Mr Adedemola Richard Kasunmu, a member Lagos State House of Assembly; and Evelyn D’Poet Osagie.

“It was indeed a pleasure being in this fair and picnic. And it is wonderful seeing Juliet Vincent-Obi do great things for those young children,” Mr Kasunmu said. “May God continue to replenish her a trillionfold.”

Mr Vincent Obi expressed joy in what his wife, Juliet Vincent-Obi, is doing with children and pledged his support for her going forward.

Some of the children at the fair thanked Vincent-Obi for the event. Their parents enjoined her to continue with the good work she is doing with children.

During the picnic, the children were engaged in activities like knitting, games, quiz, reading, dancing, raffle draws, face painting, among others.

