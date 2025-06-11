Kidnappings: We need spiritual intervention in Kogi West — Senator Karimi

The Senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Karimi, has noted that plans are underway to organise the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and clerics under the Council of Ulaamau to organise a three-day fasting and prayer session that would help free the people of his district from the activities of these miscreants who are terrorising the area.

Senator Karimi, in a statement made available to journalists in Lokoja while reacting to the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, rtd, who died in the hands of abductors, lamented that the whole of Kogi West is now under siege owing to the activities of criminal elements.

“The time for us to go spiritual in fighting these miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breathe and live freely from the hands of the people is now. I’m putting machinery in motion to help organise and hold this spiritual intervention, because we are no longer safe to live our normal lives,” he said.

He described the frequency of kidnappings in Kogi as worrisome and called for decisive action by security agencies to bring the situation under control.

The Senator also lamented the gruesome death of Pastor Joe Ajayi, who died in the hands of his abductors, even after the payment of N10m ransom demanded by his abductors.

He expressed concern that people of his district now had to remain in their houses, saying, regrettably, that they are still being kidnapped from their homes.

The Senator described the rate of kidnappings in his senatorial district, from Lokoja, Kakanda, Bunu axis, in Kiri area of Kabba Bunu LGA, as worrisome, saying till date the traditional ruler of Okoloke is still in the hands of his abductors, months after his kidnapping.

He said all over the places in Kogi West, his people now live in fear, pointing out that kidnapping is now a daily occurrence, calling for collective actions by security agencies to free his people from fear and to live their everyday lives.

Karimi expressed sadness over the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, whom he described as a perfect gentleman, with concern for the growth of Kogi West and condemned his gruesome murder by the kidnappers, praying for others who are still in captivity to regain their freedom.

He condoled with the family of the deceased Major Pastor Joe Ajayi (rtd), and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear his loss.

