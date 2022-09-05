Kidnappings: Commercial bus drivers in Rivers cry out to IGP for protection

Drivers on the Abonema-Emohua-Kalabari route in Rivers State have called on the Inspector General of Police IGP, Usman Alkali Baba, to come to their aid over the constant killings and kidnaps of their members and passengers plying that route.

One of the drivers who gave his name simply as Justice, made the call Monday on the heels of the killing of one of their members named Salvation and the abduction of eight passengers on that route at the weekend.

The Abobema-Emohua-Kalabari road is the only road access connecting two local governments, Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru and parts of Emohua in Rivers state to other parts of the state including Port Harcourt, the state capital.

According to reports, the bus passengers had taken off from Mile One Park in Port Harcourt with the passengers on a trip to Buguma when the gunmen ambushed them.

Justice pleaded with the IGP to intervene immediately as the drivers are law-abiding citizens and plying that route is their means of making a living and fending for their families.

He said: “Just yesterday (Saturday) the worst happened. They (gunmen) killed one of our drivers, Salvation. His remains are lying at the mortuary at Buguma and his passengers have been taken into the bush by the kidnappers and we don’t know what to do.”

He complained against the performance of police officers posted on the route to provide security saying “we have lost confidence in the government, they cannot protect lives and property, maybe because we are not violent, we cannot protect ourselves on the road again, so we are tired.”

The driver said that the presence of security personnel on the route has not solved the security challenges on the axis.

“Police on the route are just concerned about what they will get from drivers. Exploiting passengers, exploiting drivers. Their concern is just the number of jerry cans of kpofire (locally refined petroleum products) you carry.

“That is the concern of the police because we can not explain a situation where we have up to 9 security checkpoints on that road yet we have kidnappings. They killed our driver last night and we don’t know what would become of the passengers.”

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the incident even as the image maker of the command SP Grace Iringe-Koko, assured that adequate security has been mobilized to the road to forestall future occurrences.

In his own reaction, Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Onengiyeofori George, via a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr John Paul Braide, on Sunday in Buguma City, the local government Council charged the Police to safeguard the Abonnema – Emohua- Kalabari road, the only route to Kalabari land.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Onengiyeofori who condemned the kidnapping incident on Saturday night sympathized with the bereaved family of the driver over their loss.

He also ordered the closure of Buguma motor park after 6 pm daily, warning all motorists and drivers alike to desist forthwith from endangering the lives of the people of Asari-Toru local government area by continuing to ply the route after the closure of the park.

But the youths of Kalabari ethnic nationality said the chairmen are not doing enough to curb kidnapping along the Emohua/Kalabari road.

They noted that that expressway is the only motorable road leading to the three Kalabari Local Government Areas veering off from Emohua.

Kalabari Clan Chairman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Comrade Edward Asiki-Tams, told journalists that the youth of the region are ready to provide lasting security on the road in synergy with the Nigeria security operatives.

“Our challenge is lack of commitment on the part of the Chairmen to provide us with the needed tools and logistics to secure that road.

“If we man that road, no person born of a woman can kidnap, rob or commit crimes on that road,” he said.

The IYC chairman also advised politicians in the affected LGAs to empower the youth so as to bring them out of the creeks.

“No job creation, skill acquisition programmes nor any meaningful engagement for the youths. The youth are hungry and as a result, prefer to remain in the creeks.

“Though hunger cannot justify crime, but if they get empowerment from the politicians, philanthropists and business moguls in our area, a lot of them will leave the creeks and that will help to reduce the crime rate,” he said.

He appealed to the kidnappers to immediately release their victims unconditionally and forthwith desist from perpetrating such barbaric and criminal acts, noting that the upsurge in kidnapping can also reduce the Kalabari voting strength if it’s not promptly and holistically addressed before 2023.

“These consistent kidnap incidents mainly on the Emohua-Kalabari road will cause political fear-mongering that will lead to poor participation in the ongoing INEC continuous voters registration exercise which may possibly reduce our voting strength.

“In every responsible clime, security has always been citizens’ duty, therefore let us give maximum support and cooperation to governments at all levels devoid of political colouration, acrimony and ethnocentrism in making our environment a safe haven,” he added.