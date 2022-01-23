Kidnapping remains a safety challenge to all Nigerians —Yekeen Adewale

The rising cases of ritual killings and kidnapping have become a major concern for many Nigerians, owing to the diverse effects on the the country and most especially the economy. Saddened by this development,Yekeen Adewale in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO gives an expository look at his new movie,Asiri Ajinigbe, as well as the rationale behind its creation.

What inspired the movie Asiri Ajinigbe?

The level of ritualism and rate of kidnapping in our country is alarming. There’s no day we don’t hear of people being killed or kidnapped. This is why the movie entitled Asiri Ajinigbe was created. The aim of the movie is to establish an awareness in the minds of Nigerians about these vices that are fast becoming a source of national concern not just to me, but to every well meaning Nigerian.

What is your concern about the level of insecurity in Nigeria?

My major concern is that insecurity in Nigeria, if not tacked promptly and properly, will further affect the country economically. Most foreign investors are scared of coming to the country, because of insecurity. Even some Nigerians in diaspora find it scary to visit their motherland talkless of investing here. This doesn’t spell good for the country because our economy is being negatively affected on a daily basis.

How best do you think the issue of insecurity can be tackled ?

The country needs to be more developed technology-wise. All these killings by kidnappers will stop when they know they will be caught. Most developed countries have less reportage of kidnap cases because of the level technology they possess and are handling. Wherever you are, you can easily be tracked. Unlike a country where light isn’t stable, poor power supply is the genesis of Nigeria’s major problem.

What will you suggest as punishment for every apprehended kidnapper?

In my opinion, capital punishments should be laid out for offenders. When any of these people are apprehended and convicted by court of law, and capital punishment be enforced, I believe the rest will learn from those who got caught.

What is the summary of Asiri Ajinigbe

Asiri Ajinigbe simply means Kidnapper’s secret. The movie borders around the secrets about how kidnap operations are carried out and possible solutions to insecurity which is a national problem as shown in the movie. The movie must be seen by every family. There are a lot of lessons to be learnt.

Personally, what does producing such movie mean to you?

The production of Asiri Ajinigbe means so much to me because innocent Nigerians are going through so much pains at the hands of kidnappers. Hopefully, government officials will watch the movie and every citizen will learn from the movie. Personally, I want my message to be passed across the nation. Security personnel should also watch and see how kidnappers operate. I believe that this will help them in tackling the insecurity problem we are facing as a nation.

What are the challenges encountered during the production stage of Ajinigbe

We faced so many challenges while shooting the movie. It required so much resources and the resources we had was so limited to the point that production almost stopped. Adunniade, Murphy Afolabi, Madam Saje, Sanyeri and the rest actors gave in their best. Big shout out to all the crew members as well for their endurance in making this movie a success. Special effects alone cost so much but to God be the glory, the movie shoot was a success. The goal is to make Nigerians watch and learn from the movie

Every single Nigerian is my relative, and a lot of Nigerians have experienced kidnapping. The insecurity of just one Nigerian is the problem of all Nigerians.