Kidnapping: Protesters burn Buhari billboard in Katsina

Residents of Yantumaki community in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State took to the street in the early hours of Tuesday morning and burnt President Muhammadu Buhari billboard.

The protesters were protesting the kidnap of one Alhaji Mansir Yusuf and his daughter.

It was gathered that bandits invaded the town around 1:00 am on Tuesday,9th June 2020 and kidnapped the man and his daughter.

This happened just a week after his neighbour, the District Head of Yantumaki, was murdered by the bandits who invaded the town.

It was gathered that the people came out to protest the incessant daily attacks and killings in the area.

They were, however, calling on the state and the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid before the bandits completely wiped out the village.

The protesters stormed to the street and when they sited a big billboard of Buhari, they set it ablaze, leaving the billboard half burnt.

Reacting, the State Police Command, in a statement issued by the Police image-maker, SP Gambo Isah, remarked that, “We are monitoring the situation and our men are firmly on ground controlling the situation to ensure that the protesters did not take the law into their hands.

“The Command and indeed other security agencies are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure those responsible for the two recent crimes are brought to book.

“The CP has detailed Area Commander Dutsinma to relocate to Yantumaki and PMF men. The blockades are being removed. Motorists are now plying the road.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had deployed Special forces personnel to katsina to tackle banditry activities in the state.

