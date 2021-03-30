Kidnapping proceeds used to fuel Boko Haram insurgency — NGF

GOVERNORS have drawn a nexus between kidnappings for ransom in the North-West with the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency in the NorthEast, saying that proceeds from the kidnappings are being used to fuel insurgency.

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “There is a direct correlation between insurgency in the north-east, and what we’re seeing manifesting itself as banditry in the north-west, or kidnapping in the south-west. Some of the people involved in these are also the ones responsible for insurgency.

“They are using the resources that they make from kidnapping for the activities that they’re conducting in the north-east.

“So, we need to take a comprehensive look at all these things and not treat them in compartments.”

He commended the efforts of the nation’s security forces, saying that though he was one of those who advocated the change of service chiefs, he did not expect a dramatic turnaround so soon.

“Two or three days ago, all the service chiefs came together to issue a statement that we are accountable to our Chief of Defence Staff. That’s a very significant position to take because we know what has been the source of inter-service rivalry in our military, which then tends to affect performance on the field, where the air force does not communicate with the army and yet they are supposed to be involved in the same war against insurgency.”

The governor added that the root causes of insecurity in the country require political will, political action against poverty, against inequality and against disconnections between the youth and the government.

Fayemi said he was at the Villa to discuss pertinent issues on security and the economy with President Buhari, adding that the president is committed to doing more in terms of procurement of equipment, platforms for the military, particularly to support the new leadership.

Answering a question on the ongoing constitutional amendment to retain the 774 local government areas in the constitution, Fayemi advised the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to lobby the National Assembly, rather than issuing threats to shut down the council area.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…