The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Lokoja chapter, has urged the Federal Government to take drastic action to curb the menace of the kidnapping of doctors across the country.

The Chairman of MDCAN, FTH Lokoja, Dr Collins Egbeola, made the call while speaking to journalists after a Procession by MDCAN members in the hospital to mark the “White Ribbon Day.”

Egbeola said the essence of white ribbon day was to call attention to the plight of kidnapping as it relates to medical health personnel, particularly doctors.

“On a daily basis, one begins to wonder what value a human’s life is worth in Nigeria. It is true that hardly any society is absolutely free of crime.

“However, the situation in Nigeria in recent times has assumed an alarming proportion that it is no longer healthy to sit on the fence or be indifferent.

“Kidnapping of people on highways, homes, or at work has continued to be a growing concern of a cancerous dimension. People’s lives, irrespective of tribe, religion, or affiliation, are being wasted.

“It is sad to note that health personnel, doctors especially, are now becoming targets of those involved in this unwholesome act.

“This is unfortunate because the individuals who are now becoming prey are among the very few who decided to stay back with the populace, stick through thick and thin to continue rendering healthcare despite the allure of greener pastures abroad,” he said

The MDCAN chairman noted that one of their members, Prof. Ephraim Philip of the Department of Internal Medicine, University of Calabar, had been in captivity since July 13, 2023 with no certain information concerning her state, whether dead or alive.

“Family, friends, and colleagues have, against all odds, been holding on to what now appears as a daily thinning hope of her rescue or release by those saddled with protection of life and properties of the people of this country.

“It is regretful that those who kidnapped her and other doctors generally do not entertain any consideration for them, their families, and loved ones.





“They choose to ignore pleas for mercy or consider sacrifices made by their victims towards the good of the society, which, of course, includes family and friends of their abductors.

“It was not better in our own dear state as doctors and other health personnel have had their own share of this unfortunate experience,” Egbeola said.

He, however, commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for changing the tide in Kogi due to his unwavering and intentional effort to ensure the security of lives and the safety of properties of the people of the state.

He urged the governor not to relent in making Kogi become a state where kidnappings would be a thing of the past, with zero worries.

“This White Ribbon Day is a modest effort to call attention to the plight of our other Hippocratic brothers and sisters generally abducted and held against their wish in captivity and Dr Ephraim in particular.

“We identify with her family, friends and colleagues. We plead with her abductors to allow milk of kindness to flow through them and release her unharmed.

“We would also like to call on the government of Cross River state to do all within her power to enable Dr Ephraim Philip to return to her loved ones in peace and health,” he said.

Egbeola called on all well-meaning Nigerians to collaborate and cooperate with security agencies to make their work easier.

In his remarks, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), FTH, Lokoja, Dr Olatunde Alabi, said the hospital management had made a deliberate effort to improve the security of both the staff and patients that access the facility.

Alabi, who was represented by Dr Bernard Ododo, the Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), said the hospital management has also been engaging security experts to sensitise the staff on security tips and awareness on how to stay safe.

The CMD enjoined the Federal and State Governments to continue to strengthen and empower the security agencies to protect the citizens, especially the health personnel, effectively.

He called on the security agencies and the relevant stakeholders to ensure that their abducted member in Cross Rivers State regained her freedom.

