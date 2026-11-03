Letters

Kidnapping for ransom must be curbed in Nigeria

Tribune Online
On kidnapping in Nigeria what Nigerians buy national peace on abducted corps members on the insecurity on Religious leaders Rising cost of transportation Dotun Oladipo’s death AI to solve problems Adegbayi–Ajia road Acquiring vocational skills legacy of Lekan Alabi the ballot Risikat Jimoh on Yawota military on Oriire kidnap Government and flood asthma awareness Oriire school victims hard work in education kidnapping of Children Children’s dreams NELFUND’s operational processes on Child abuse Cyberbullying in society Looting of public funds power supply road safety in Ibadan insecurity in Ibadan President Donald Trump for Nigerian politicians Arewa and at Teaching Hospital of drug gunmen in Zamfara with promises local government roads Muhammadu Sanusi II for South-West governors Illicit drugs attack on Governor Bala sale of Magama Gumau market square US and terrorists ICPC on Nigeria’s public sector Bauchi’s 10,000 workers recruitment licences of online banks negative effect of ASUU strike Owode Academy-Ayegun road Osogbo–Ilesa Road in Osun of poor homes Effects of food prices war against Nigeria’s forests Maiduguri residents Govt should empower students Need to rescue Nigerian artists from

Kidnapping for ransom has become a serious security problem in Nigeria, threatening the safety of citizens and the country’s economic development. The practice involves abducting people and demanding money from their families before releasing them. This situation has created fear among citizens and disrupted economic activities in many communities.

One major effect of kidnapping is the disruption of agricultural activities. Farmers in affected communities may be afraid to visit their farms for fear of being abducted. This can reduce food production, affect farmers’ income and contribute to rising food prices. Traders and transport operators may also suffer losses when insecurity makes it difficult to conduct business safely.

Kidnapping also discourages investment and increases the cost of doing business. Business owners may spend more money on security, while investors may avoid areas where kidnapping is common. Furthermore, families forced to pay ransom may lose their savings or fall into debt, worsening their financial difficulties.

READ ALSO: Is North-Central becoming Nigeria’s kidnapping capital?

The government should strengthen security operations, improve intelligence gathering and ensure that those involved in kidnapping are brought to justice. Security agencies should work closely with local communities to identify threats and prevent attacks. The government should also create employment opportunities and support education to help address some of the social and economic challenges that can contribute to crime.

In conclusion, kidnapping for ransom is a threat to human lives and Nigeria’s economic progress. Addressing this problem will help protect citizens, restore confidence in affected communities and encourage agricultural and commercial activities. The government, security agencies and citizens must work together to curb kidnapping and create a safer environment for economic growth

Axorlumegah Grace Yayra, a student of Kwara State University, Malete.

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Previous Article Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma Engineer Muttaqha Rabe Darma urban and regional planning law Dr Muttaqha Rabe Darma the new Minister of Housing and Urban Development FG unveils four-pillar strategy to accelerate housing delivery 
Next Article livestock logo Nigeria and UNIDO FG on livestock data systems livestock sector as livestock sector’s economic Benue livestock census, Farmers stakeholders trained on Stakeholders suggest ways newly created livestock ministry can function effectively NASHGODAN calls for nationwide community-based feed banks for livestock farmers

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune