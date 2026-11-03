Kidnapping for ransom must be curbed in Nigeria

Kidnapping for ransom has become a serious security problem in Nigeria, threatening the safety of citizens and the country’s economic development. The practice involves abducting people and demanding money from their families before releasing them. This situation has created fear among citizens and disrupted economic activities in many communities.

One major effect of kidnapping is the disruption of agricultural activities. Farmers in affected communities may be afraid to visit their farms for fear of being abducted. This can reduce food production, affect farmers’ income and contribute to rising food prices. Traders and transport operators may also suffer losses when insecurity makes it difficult to conduct business safely.

Kidnapping also discourages investment and increases the cost of doing business. Business owners may spend more money on security, while investors may avoid areas where kidnapping is common. Furthermore, families forced to pay ransom may lose their savings or fall into debt, worsening their financial difficulties.

The government should strengthen security operations, improve intelligence gathering and ensure that those involved in kidnapping are brought to justice. Security agencies should work closely with local communities to identify threats and prevent attacks. The government should also create employment opportunities and support education to help address some of the social and economic challenges that can contribute to crime.

In conclusion, kidnapping for ransom is a threat to human lives and Nigeria’s economic progress. Addressing this problem will help protect citizens, restore confidence in affected communities and encourage agricultural and commercial activities. The government, security agencies and citizens must work together to curb kidnapping and create a safer environment for economic growth

Axorlumegah Grace Yayra, a student of Kwara State University, Malete.