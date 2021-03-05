Kidnapping: Declare a state of emergency on national security, IPAC tells Buhari

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency on national security.

This call according to IPAC was borne out of the ceaseless kidnapping, insurgency and banditry which is currently ravaging some parts of the country.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Dr Leonard Ezenwa while addressing journalists in Abuja, said the security challenge that has bedevilled the country has a motive to destroy the nation’s educational system.

“The Inter-Party Advisory Council, the umbrella body of all political parties in Nigeria is worried about frightening dimension of insecurity in our great nation and calls on President Muhammadu Buhari, who is President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to declare a state of emergency on national security,” he said.

While presenting their demand, IPAC said told the government to “open dialogue with credible and patriotic senior citizens, bodies and groupings that do not promote dismemberment of the nation and have not willfully killed any in the course of advancing their cause.

“Not to condone, discuss or negotiate with bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements. Undertake a complete overhaul of the nation’s security architecture.

“Increase budgetary allocation to the security sector, fund and recruit more youth. Review and enhance compensation and welfare package of the Armed Forces personnel.

“Boost intelligence gathering, deployment and its use, expressly and unequivocally support, endorse, fund and scale up Community Policing in the country.

“Address herder/farmers/ethnic clashes, forbid/warn and prosecute individuals inflaming the polity with their speeches”.

IPAC also called on the government to look into and address the concerns bothering on injustice, lack of equity and unfairness.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… state of emergency state of emergency

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories.. state of emergency state of emergency

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE