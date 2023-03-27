Lawrence Bajah

The abducted wife of the traditional ruler of Bukpe in Kwali Area Council of the FCT, Mrs Sadiya Hassan Shandozhi, and her son, Osama Hassan Shandozhi, have regained their freedom after being held captive for seven weeks after their abductors collected N2.5m, foodstuff, hard drugs, energy drinks and wines in a forest in Kogi State.

Disclosing the release of the chief’s wife and the son to newsmen, a member of the family, Danjuma Usman, said they were freed on Saturday evening after collecting N2.5m, foodstuff, hard drugs, energy drinks and wines in a forest in Kogi State.

Usman who noted that the kidnappers refused to release the other son of the chief, Hamisu, and the two other victims, said the bandits were demanding another N3m before they would be freed.

It would be recalled that Nigerian Tribune had reported how bandits on Saturday, February 4, 2023, abducted one of the chief’s wives, two sons and three other residents of the area from their residences.

The Village Head of Bukpe, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji Hassan Shandozhi, who confirmed the release of his wife and one of his sons, said, “Now they are demanding another N3m to free one of my sons and two of my subjects that are in their captivity.”

As of the time of filing this report, the FCT Police Public Relations, SP Adeh Josephine, was yet to respond to calls placed and messages sent to her concerning the incident.

