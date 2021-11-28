Kidnappers release 10 out of 13 abducted Zaria LG staff members

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the release of 10 out of the 13 abducted staff members of the Zaria Local Government, Kaduna State.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer, told newsmen on Sunday in Zaria that the kidnapped staff were released on Saturday, adding that efforts are on to ensure the release of the remaining three victims.

However, the PPRO declined to comment on whether ransom was paid to secure the release of the abducted staff.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on November 8, Mrs Deborah Mugu, Director, Education and Social Development, her deputy, Dalhatu Aliyu-Awai, and 11 other staff members of Zaria Local government were abducted by gunmen.

The staff was abducted at Kidandan, Giwa Local Government Kaduna State, on their way for a condolence visit to Dogara Abdullahi, a staff member who lost his father.

However, a family source, who craved anonymity, told NAN that the staff members were released after payment of N40 million ransom to the kidnappers.

He added that family members of the victims contributed money to pay the ransom.

He added that the kidnappers did not release three of the abducted staff because some conditions for the release were N40m and three brand new motorcycles.

“Only the money was taken to them that is why they refused to release the three staff. The freed victims are yet to be united with their families because they were taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical examinations,” he said.

When contacted, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim, Chairman, Zaria Local Government, said he cannot add anything to what the family source told NAN.

When further asked on whether the council would provide the new motorcycle to get the three remaining staff released, Ibrahim said: “Fall back to your source”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.APC states to establish Health Emergency Trust Fund…

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

CLAIM: Several social media posts claim the United States of America (USA) gave Nigeria’s Federal Government 48 hours to detain suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari, or face severe sanctions.

VERDICT: The claim is false and misleading. The US did not give Nigerian Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to detain Abba Kyari.