Kidnappers of two Zamfara Sharia court judges demand N20m ransom

The kidnappers of two sharia court judges in Zamfara State have demanded N20m ransom to the release their victims.

A source who is a family member of one of the kidnapped Sharia court judges told Tribune Online that after few days silence the kidnappers have called this evening and demanded for ransom.

“They called us now demanding for 10 million naira for each of the two victims of which we told them that we have no such amount.”

He disclosed that “they (kidnappers) have switched off their handset after we told them that we have no such money which they demanded.

“While waiting for next call from abductors, our family are now intensifying prayers for the safe release of the victims.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Imam of Jummu’at Mosque in Gusau, Sheikh Umar Kanoma while delivering Friday sermon appealed for prayers from Muslims and the general public for the safe release of the two kidnapped judges.

“We appeal for prayers from Muslims ummah and the general public for the safe release of the two kidnapped sharia court judges who were abducted on their way back from Maradi in Niger Republic where they attended lectures to further their education.”

The chief imam during the sermon also called on bandits and other crimes perpetrators to repent and seek Allah’s forgiveness for them to be free and integrated with the general public and return to normal life.

The kidnapped sharia court judges are Mallam Sabiu Abdullahi and Mallan Shafi’i Jangebe.

It was gathered that one of the kidnapped victim sharia court judge Mallam Sabiu Abdullahi also doubles as Deputy Chief Imam in one of the Jummu’at Mosque in Gusau, the state capital.

