Kidnappers of Greenfield University students not arrested ―Commissioner

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan has debunked the rumour that the kidnappers of Greenfield University students have been arrested.

Recall that the social media has been awash with the news of their arrest, saying that the kidnappers are currently cooling off in police custody.

However, in a swift reaction, Aruwan said he could not confirm their arrest as the state government has not received any report concerning their arrest from the security agencies.

According to him, “It is our desire to see that happen.”

He said, “I have been inundated with calls, messages and emails to confirm if the bandits responsible for the kidnapping of the Greenfield University’s students have been arrested.

“While it is our desire to see this happen by the grace of God, I cannot confirm the story making the rounds, and I have not received any information related to this from security agencies,” he declared.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Battle For First Bank: The Untold Story

Last week was one of twists and turns for First Bank of Nigeria Limited, the nation’s oldest banking institution. It was a week that saw the bank’s MD sacked and reinstated, as major shareholders struggled for control of the financial powerhouse. SULAIMON OLANREWAJU reports…

#EndSARS Panel: Drama As Witness Presents Video Evidence Of Slain Lekki Protesters

A witness of the Lekki tollgate shooting incident, Miss Sarah Ibrahim has presented video evidence of people injured and killed at the scene to the Lagos State Judicial Panel. Tribune Online reports that…