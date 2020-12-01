Kidnappers of Ewatto couple demand N15 million ransom

The kidnappers of an Ewatto, Esan South-East Local Government Area of Edo State couple, on Tuesday, called the relations to demand a ransom in the sum of N15 million before the couple would be released.

The classroom teacher, Mr Paul Aluola and his wife, a petty trader, were, on Monday afternoon, kidnapped by a gang of heavily armed men along the Agbor, Ekpon, Ewohimi and Ewatto Road.

Mr Aluola, who is said to be a teacher at Iriwa Primary School, Ohordua, and his wife were said to regular travellers on the road which links Edo and Delta State.

A source close to the area disclosed that the suspected gunmen had contacted the relations for the ransom.

“They called the family members for ransom; they are currently demanding for the sum of N15 million as ransom before effecting the release of their victims,” the source volunteered.

The source who spoke on the condition of anonymity added that “the family members are wondering how a teacher can raise such amount of money.”

The Aluolas, it was gathered, were travelling along the Ewatto – Ubiaja Road and had approached the bridge at Ellah River, when the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, opened fire on the vehicle in which they were travelling, forcing them to stop.

The suspected kidnappers were said to have dragged the victims off the vehicle and took them into the bush, while the vehicle was abandoned at the scene of the crime.

Academic activities at Iriwa Primary school, where the man teaches, were said to have come to an abrupt stop when the news of the incident filtered in.

When contacted, Edo Commissioner of Police, Mr Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, and the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted refused to answer the calls to their GSM lines.

