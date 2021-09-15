Kidnappers of Edo PDP leader yet to contact family as police launch manhunt

The kidnappers of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo South Senatorial leader, Elder Owere Dickson Imasogie are yet to establish contact with the family 24 hours after he was abducted by a five-man gang of hoodlums on Tuesday.

Elder Imasogie was kidnapped by the gun-toting hoodlums at about 7 am on his farm along Benin-Agbor Road, near Benin City.

Besides, the kidnappers who stormed the farm with AK 47 rifle, a pump-action gun and two battle axes, abducted the driver and one other person along with the octogenarian.

A family source who pleaded anonymity said that the distraught family members have been waiting in vain for a call from the abductors.

The source said that the family vigil throughout the night, hoping that the kidnappers will put in a call to state their demands.

He bemoaned: “We didn’t sleep throughout the night. We were all awake, hoping that the kidnappers will call to state their demands. None of the family members has spoken with him since he was kidnapped. We don’t know his whereabouts at present. We just hope he is in line. We have been incommunicado since he was taken away and it is very traumatic.”

The Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Kontongs Bello said that crack detectives from the anti-kidnapping unit have been busy combing the bush to rescue the politician.

Corroborating the family source, Kontongs said that the kidnappers have neither spoken with anybody nor make their demands known.

He however assured: “We are not relenting. The police swung into action immediately after we got news of the abduction. We have since dispersed our men to comb the bush and are determined to release him unhurt.”

