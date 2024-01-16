Barely three days caretaker chairman of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue, Rev. Gideon Haanongon, and three others were kidnapped, their abductors demanded N50 million ransom.

A source close to the family who did not want to be named told newsmen in Makurdi on the phone on Tuesday that the abductors demanded for N50 million.

According to the source, “The kidnappers called on Monday and demanded for N50 million as ransom”.

The State Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Matthew Abo in a telephone chat with our correspondent on Tuesday confirmed that the kidnappers had made demand.

Abo said, “I heard that the kidnappers are demanding certain amount of money though I cannot authenticate the veracity of the rumor.

“I cannot state categorically but the State government has mobilized security operatives who are working hard to rescue the chairman”.

It be recalled that the Ukum chairman was early hours of Saturday abducted alongside his personal assistant, police orderly and driver around Anyagba, Tongov Katsina-Ala LGA on his way to attend the funeral of Ter Katsina-Ala, Chief Benjamin Fezaanga Wombo.

The State Governor, Rev Fr, Hyacinth Alia while speaking at the funeral of the burial of Ter Katsina-Ala last Saturday pleaded with the kidnappers to release the chairman and three other victims, promising that his government is ready to assist them to be useful to the society.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Catherine Anene said she had no information about the abduction of the chairman and three others.

