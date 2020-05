Kidnappers free Akeugbagold’s toddler twins

Abductors who kidnapped twins of Ibadan based muslim cleric, Sheik TaofeeqAkeugbagold have released them after days of agonising apprehension.

The Sheikh announced the recovery of his children around 6am today in a Facebook post.

The post reads:

“ALHAMDULILLAH! AT 5.30AM OF SUNDAY 3RD MAY, MY ABDUCTED TWIN KIDS ARE RELEASED TO ME BESIDE A BUSH AFTER 8DAYS IN AN UNKNOWN LAND. THANKS TO U ALL FOR FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT, JAZAKUMULLAHU KHAIRAN. ABERE MI BO SINU OKUN, OLOUN YO PADA FUN MI.”

Details soon.