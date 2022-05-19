Kidnappers demanding advanced payment, Taraba council chairman raises alarm

The Chairman, Sadauna Local Government Area of Taraba State, Hon Oliver Wubon on Thursday raised an alarm that kidnappers in the area are currently demanding advance payment from people or risk being kidnapped.

The council boss disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Jalingo, expressing that kidnappers operating in the area are threatening people to make advance payments either into certain accounts or cash.

He noted that the situation was hampering farming activities within the area and called on the government for swift action to avoid impending hunger within the local government.

“The banditry activities in Sadauna Local Government is now something else. The kidnappers are now asking for advanced payment from people or risk being kidnapped.

“They are calling people to make payment either into certain accounts or cash. Our people are leaving in fear, we no longer go to the farm, the possibility of impending hunger is now clear in the area if not immediately intervene”. The chairman disclosed.

The Chairman expressed that the State Government in the spirit of ensuring a bumper harvest in this year’s farming season, through the Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs had sent a circular across the local government council to ensure peace between headers and farmers.





He told journalists that the circular has since been acted on and the people at the local government were expecting a bumper harvest in the year cropping season before the present threat of advanced payment from kidnappers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Kidnappers are demanding advanced payment, Taraba Council Chairman raises alarm

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

Kidnappers are demanding advanced payment, Taraba Council Chairman raises alarm