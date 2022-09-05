Kidnappers demand N90m for release of 9 Ondo burial guest victims

•Ondo govt restates commitment to security of lives, properties

Latest News
By Hakeem Gbadamosi - Akure
Ondo State government on Monday reaffirmed its administration’s commitment to the security of lives and properties of the people of the state, saying the security of lives and properties of residents of the state is important and key to his administration.

This is just as the state government disclosed that abductors of some burial guests kidnapped around Benin-Ifon road last weekend are demanding N90m as ransom to secure the release of the victims.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamide Ademola-Olateju, who disclosed this while briefing newsmen said the kidnappers are demanding between N3m and N10m to release each of the victims.

Ademola-Olateju however, said the state government will not be involved in the ransom negotiation, noting that the kidnappers used the money from the ransom to equip and arm themselves to do more harm.

She said the victims were returning from a burial ceremony in Ewatto, Edo State when they were attacked in Ifon, a border town with Edo State.

She said 11 people were abducted but two of the victims escaped from the abductors, saying nine people are still in the captive of the kidnappers since Saturday evening.

According to her, “The victims went for burial at Ewatto town. They were returning in a 32-seater Coastal bus hired from Rufus Guwa Polytechnic when they were attacked by suspected kidnappers.

The kidnappers shot into the air and took 18 of the passengers. Those remaining called the Amotekun Corps who got to the scene within 15 minutes. Among those in the bush, seven were found and two others escaped.

“Amotekun is working with the police, the DSS and the Nigerian Army to secure the release of the remaining mine victims.

“They are demanding a ransom of between N3m and N10m.

“We commend the gallant of Amotekun Corps in getting to the scene. Ondo State will not be a safe haven for criminals.

“They find this spot convenient because it borders Edo State. They will strike and run back into Edo State.”

Comments

