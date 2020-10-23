Kidnappers demand N50m ransom to release woman in Delta

Kidnappers of CEO of Efe Samtex Pharmacy Ltd and mother-of-five, Mrs Christy Efede, have demanded N50 million ransom for her release.

The gun-wielding hoodlums, at around 8:00 pm on Tuesday, ambushed and abducted the ailing woman in her Sienna space bus along Airport Road.

Mrs Efede was returning from her Efe Samtex Pharmacy Ltd with headquarters at Ometa in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of the state after a hard day’s job when she was abducted.

She was with three of her apprentices in her Toyota Sienna space bus.

One of the boys, identified as of Friday, was reportedly shot in the anus and still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town.

TribuneOnline gathered on Friday that the abductors put a call to one of Mrs Efede’s relatives on Wednesday night demanding N50 million before setting her free.

Mrs Efede is reportedly hypertensive and once had a partial stroke, making her family members and children apprehensive about her state of health in the hands of the kidnappers since she was not armed with her daily medication.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached on the incident.

