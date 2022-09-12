Kidnappers demand N200m ransom to free Imo monarch

The kidnappers of a prominent traditional ruler in Imo State, HRH Eze Joel Ndenkwo of Isiala Umudi in Nkwere community have demanded N200m ransom for his release.

The monarch who is also a business mogul, was abducted in front of his office at the ever-busy Tetlow road in Owerri, the state capital, around 7 pm, on Friday, last week and was taken to an undisclosed location. The abductors forced him inside their vehicle’s booth and zoomed off.

A source close to the kidnapped monarch said that his kidnappers called for the first time, on Sunday, and placed the whopping amount as the condition for his release.

He disclosed that the kidnappers called one of his siblings through the monarch’s phone.

He said: “the news is true; the kidnappers of his royal highness have called. They called his family for the first time since his abduction, on Sunday. They asked the family to make available N200m, on Monday. They called through his phone. I don’t know where they will get that kind of money from.”

When contacted, the Police spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, CSP Michael Abattam, said that the command had begun investigations.

