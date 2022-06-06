Kidnappers demand N120m to free HYPPADEC board member in Kogi

The abductors of the member of the Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), Alhaji Isah Ozi-Salami who was kidnapped some weeks ago in Adavi Local Government Council, have placed a ransom of N120 million to enable him regain his freedom.

Ozi-Salami is a member of Governing Council, Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), representing Kogi State.

He was abducted two weeks ago at Ogaminana in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State on his way to the mosque to observe his morning prayer at about 5.30 am.

A member of the family who pleaded that his name should not be in print said the abductors called the family of the elder statesman on Sunday evening by phone and demanded the sum of N120 million to grant the abductee freedom.

The family member stated that the elder statesman commissioned water projects in Adavi Local Government Area a day before he was kidnapped that fateful day.

The source added that the kidnappers came with a vehicle parked along with the victim’s residence and zoom off with the old man around five a.m and whisked him away to an unknown destination.





He stated that a young man who made an attempt to save the abductee was shot by the gunmen and died on the spot.

