Kidnappers allegedly demand N60m ransom for Ekiti petrol dealer

About 48 hours after the abduction of a popular petrol station owner in Ekiti State, Mr Suleiman Akinbami, his abductors have contacted his family allegedly demanding N60 million to secure his release.

Akinbami was kidnapped on Sunday around 8:30 pm by four gunmen in one of his filling stations in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

Family sources who confided in Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday said the kidnappers called on Tuesday night demanding the amount before they could release the victim.

The source said, ” You know our man was kidnapped on Sunday night in a very dramatic way and very late on Tuesday night, we got a call from them asking us to pay N60 million if we are to see him.

“We pleaded with them to reduce the amount and we are yet to hear from them since then.”

But when contacted, the Ekiti Amotekun Corps commander, Brig. Gen Joe Komolafe (retd) said he was not aware of the ransom being demanded by the abductors, saying his men were trailing the gunmen.

He expressed optimism that the victim would soon be rescued with the collaboration of Amotekun, police and vigilante in the state.

Komolafe urged residents to volunteer timely and useful information on the activities of criminals in their domains.

According to him, ” Let me tell you that our personnel are very much in the bush trailing the kidnappers in a bid to rescue the victim. It is a joint collaboration with police and other security agents to rescue him unhurt.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to volunteer useful information on the criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits. Our desk number is 09062970421.

“Once we have credible information to act upon, the job is half done, we are urging our people to know that security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

