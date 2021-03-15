Kidnappers abduct two OOU students in Ogun

Two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ayetoro campus, were on Sunday night abducted by suspected bandits.

Tribune Online learnt that the bandits shoot sporadically before kidnapping the students at about 9.00 pm, at Igbole Aibo area of the town, while they were returning home.

The victims were identified as Adeyemo Oluwaseun Precious, a 300-level Forestry and Wildlife Management and Oyefule Oluwatosin also a 300-level Agricultural Economics student.

A source informed newsmen that the hoodlums were after a female recharge card bulk seller, but were unable to gain entry into her building.

When contacted the Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Unit, of the institution, Mr Niyi Oduwole, described the development as unfortunate.

Oduwole said that the university management is on top of the situation in ensuring the safe return of the abductees.

He said: “The incident is most unfortunate. The university is beefing up the security situation around all our campuses and hostels.

“We sympathise with the parents of the victims and we want to assure them that their wards are rescued unhurt. We are on top of the situation.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, equally confirmed the incident.

He informed Tribune Online that the Area Commander in Ayetoro and the command anti-kidnapping team are on a rescue mission to bring back the victims.

“It is true that two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University were kidnapped on Sunday night at Ayetoro at about 9.30 pm.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had directed the Area Commander, Ayetoro and the Anti-kidnapping team of the Command to ensure that the students are rescued unhurt from their abductors’ den. We are on top of the situation to ensure their safety while the security situation in the locality is being beefed up.”

