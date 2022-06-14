Kidnappers abduct two church leaders in Ogun, demand N50m ransom

The Assistant Shepherd in charge of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), SBJ Oshoffa parish, Oluwaseun Ajose and a Sunday School teacher, Dagunro Abayomi, were kidnapped by four suspected gunmen, on Monday.

The Shepherd In Charge of the church, Oluwatomisin Ehuwajomo, said the incident happened at about 11.03 pm, and that the abductors had reached out demanding a N50 million ransom.

Ehuwajomo urged all security agencies in the state to rise up to the occasion in rescuing the victims unhurt.

“When my assistant called me almost two hours after they left, the kidnappers initially refused to speak with me but on his third attempt, they spoke with me and requested N50 million ransom.

“I told them that, I am a servant of God and I don’t receive a salary. I have spoken to the commissioner of police and they are on it,” he said.

Tribune Online recalled that kidnappers had invaded another worship place around the same axis, last year October.

It was gathered that a joint security patrol had been launched after the hoodlums.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

