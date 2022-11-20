Kidnappers abduct Kwara cleric, son, sibling, demand N100m ransom

Suspected kidnappers in the early hours of Saturday abducted three persons at a suburb of the Ilorin metropolis called Oko-Olowo community, Kwara State.

Tribune Online gathered that the kidnap victims are a young cleric; Alfa Sofiu Amolegbe, his son, Aliyu and his sibling, Fasaasi.

It was also gathered that the trio were attacked at their private residence at Oko-Olowo located along the Ilorin-Jebba expressway after the suspected kidnappers removed iron burglary of a window in the building.

An attempt by Fasaasi to escape was unsuccessful as the kidnappers reportedly rained bullets on him and also matcheted him.

The father of the victims, Imam Amolegbe of the Dada compound of the Okelele area, Ilorin, said that the kidnappers abandoned Fasaasi thinking he was dead. The victim is said to be recuperating at a private hospital in Ilorin.

Imam Amolegbe said the kidnappers have contacted the family demanding N100million ransom.

“The kidnappers have contacted us and they are asking for N100million ransom. We have begged them to accept N10million from us, even though we don’t have the money.

“I am appealing to the state government and men of goodwill to assist us in getting my two sons and grandson out of the den of the kidnappers,” the cleric said in a sorrowful voice.

Since the news of the sad event broke out on Saturday, sympathizers have reportedly been thronging the Dada ancestral home of the victims to commiserate with their father who is a popular cleric in the area.

It was also learnt that some associates of the cleric had also been holding special prayers for safe return of the victims.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, of the Kwara State Police Command, who confirmed the abduction of the victims, said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter.

“The Command is already investigating the matter. The effort is also at an advanced stage to get the victims rescued. Meanwhile, two suspects have already been arrested, please,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE