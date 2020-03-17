Kidnappers abduct daughters of ex-Western State Director in Ibadan, demand N100m ransom

Two daughters of Chief Emiola Adesina, director of sports in the old Western State and proprietor of a prominent school in Ibadan, have been kidnapped. Their abductors are demanding a ransom of N100m.

Professor Tunji Olopa, a friend of the family disclosed this in a short Save-Our-Soul message he sent out Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ:

The statement reads:

“This is authentic, please. Pastor (Mrs.) Omobola Adepoju and Mrs Abiola Olukotun are daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and Proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, whose funeral held a week ago. Omobola came in from Atlanta and was with her sister in her farm at a location on Ife road in Ibadan where they were both kidnapped yesterday. The kidnappers have called the family to demand N100m.

Prof. Tunji Olaopa

ISGPP, Bodija, Ibadan.”